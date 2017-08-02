Russian Defense Ministry: Reports about Russia’s airstrikes on Idleb are blatant lie

Moscow, SANA – The Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports alleging that the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Idleb.

“The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces did not deliver any air strikes on Idleb yesterday, this week or even since early 2017. All the reports on these strikes are blatant lie,” spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

“Such information attacks are usually prepared by the same mass media, by one pattern, on a regular basis and always citing anonymous ‘civil defense’ activists,” the spokesman added.

Reuters news agency reported earlier that at least 15 people were killed in airstrikes on the city of Idleb carried out by Russia’s Aerospace Forces.

