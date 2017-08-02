Update 2-Army advances in Palmyra western countryside, takes full control of al-Jabboul Lake in Aleppo

Provinces, SANA- Army units operating in the eastern countryside of Homs intensified their operations against ISIS sites in the area of the oil fields and al-Bayarat to the west Tadmur (Palmyra) city.

SANA reporter said army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, launched intensive operations in the direction of the road leading to al-Muhr oil field, establishing control over one of the strategic hills after eliminating the last remaining ISIS gathering in it.

The reporter added that the Air Force and Artillery destroyed sites and fortifications for ISIS in al-Bayarat area, Hayan field, Jazal and Jahar.

The army’s air force also killed a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed anti-tank rocket launcher and two vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns in al-Bayarat area in Homs eastern countryside.

Earlier, the Air Force carried out an airstrike on ISIS fortifications in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

A military source told SANA that the Air Force eliminated a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their position in al-Msheirfeh al- Shamaliyeh in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

Meanwhile, army units killed more than 6 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and injured 12 others in Teirmaala and Izz Eddin village in the countryside of Homs.

Damascus countryside

Units of the army foiled an attack by a terrorist group, affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra, on one of the military points in Harasta in Damascus countryside.

A military source told SANA that a terrorist group tried to infiltrate through one of tunnels to reach a military point in Harasta, but the army has been able to confront and foil the attack, killing tens of the terrorists.

Aleppo

Army units operating at Kweiris Airport eliminated the last remaining gathering of ISIS terrorists in Tallet al-Hawara in the middle of al-Jabboul Lake in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, thus taking full control of the lake.

A number of ISIS terrorists were killed and all their sites and fortifications in the area were destroyed.

Lattakia

An army unit ambushed a terrorist group affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra in the northern countryside of Lattakia.

The military source said the terrorist group, who included 8 members, infiltrated to one of the military points in the area surrounding Kebane village in the northern countryside of the province.

The source added that the infiltration attempt was foiled and all the terrorists were killed and their weapons were seized.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, targeted movements of terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS in the area surrounding Deir Ezzor Military Airport, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that a number of terrorists were killed and their weapons were destroyed in the operations.

The reporter said that the terrorists Abu Walid al-Tarabulsi from Lebanon, Mohammad al-Khalifa, Amir Aswad al-Khalifa, Soheil al-Rifaei, Mohammad al-Sabri, Mahmoud al-Fares, Mustafa al-Kassar, Jassim al-Gharb, Abbas al-Jeblawi and Wafi al-Rajab were identified among the dead.