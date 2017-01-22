A baby girl killed, 8 people injured in terrorist attacks in Idleb, Aleppo and Damascus Countryside

Provinces, SANA – A girl was killed when terrorist groups affiliated to “Jaish al-Fatah” fired mortar shells on the terrorist-besieged town of al-Fouaa in the northern countryside of Idleb.

Local sources in the town told SANA that terrorists positioned in Binnesh town fired mortar shells on al-Fouaa, claiming the life of a 3-year-old girl and causing material damage to private and public properties.

7 persons injured in terrorist rocket attack in Aleppo

Seven persons were killed, including a girl, in a terrorist attack with a rocket shell on Salah Eddien neighborhood in Aleppo.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA reporter that terrorist organizations fired a rocket shell on Salah Eddien neighborhood in Aleppo, injuring 7 persons, including a girl, and causing material damage to public and private properties.

Man injured in explosive device blast in Sa’sa’ town in Damascus Countryside

A person got injured when an explosive planted by terrorists went off at the western side of Sa’sa’ town in the western part of Damascus Countryside.

SANA reporter said that the explosive went off on Sunday morning when a man was cultivating his farm in the western part of Sa’sa’ town, causing him injuries, adding that the man was taken to Mamdouh Abaza Hospital in Quneitra Province.

A medical source at the Hospital said that the man was sustaining medium wounds and he is getting the suitable treatment.

On 8th of the current month, terrorists detonated a car bomb near the crossroad of Beit Jin village close to Sa’sa’ town, claiming the lives of five people and injuring fifteen others.

R.Milhem/Ghossoun/M. al-Frieh/H. Said