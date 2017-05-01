Legal files of 200 gunmen settled in Damascus Countryside

Damascus Countryside, SANA – Legal files of 200 gunmen who turned themselves in and gave up their weapons to the authorities were settled in the framework of local reconciliations in the villages and towns of Beit Saber, Beit Tima, Sa’sa’ al-Gharbia, Hasno and Kafar Hoor in the western part of Damascus Countryside.

Ministry of Justice said that legal files of more than 4746 persons were settled during the past year in the framework of local reconciliations and in accordance with the laws in force and the Amnesty Decree No 15, particularly in the villages and towns of Damascus Countryside with the aim of evacuating them of weapons and gunmen in preparation for returning the state institutions to Damascus Countryside.

R.Milhem/Ghossoun