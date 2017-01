Hama, SANA- Terrorists of Jaish al-Fateh targeted with rocket shells al-Rabea village in the western countryside of Hama province, causing only material damage.

SANA reporter in the Province said that terrorists positioned in the northwestern countryside of Hama Province fired Tuesday dawn four rocket shells on the residential neighborhoods in al-Rabea village, about 178 km west of Hama city, causing material damage to a number of houses with no casualties among the citizens.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun