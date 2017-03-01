Army kills several Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Homs countryside

Homs, SANA – An army unit targeted with artillery fire gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the villages of al-Mahatta and Jawalek in the northern countryside of Homs Province, killing seven terrorists at least and destroying a vehicle equipped with machinegun.

SANA reporter said that leader of a terrorist group Mohammad Qassem al-Haj, Faysal al-Mohammad, Abdullah Dalloul, Mahmoud Wahhoud, Alaa Hilal, Ali Diab and Ahmad Khaled al-Mohammad were identified among the killed terrorists.

R. Milhem/Ghossoun