Army kills ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Homs

Homs, SANA-An army unit destroyed a gathering for ISIS terrorists to the east of the Fourth station in west Tadmur (Palmyra), killing tens of them and destroying a number of their vehicles, a military source told SANA on Monday.

Earlier, an army unit bombarded Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gathering in the village of Um Sharshouh, about 18km north of Homs city in the countryside of Homs province, SANA reporter in the province said.

The source added that a number of terrorists were killed and injured. Terrorists Mustafa Ghaleb al-Ahdab, the leader of the so-called the Mortar Brigade in Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, Mohammad Ali Efarah and Mohammad al-Sheikh Mustafa were among the killed terrorists.

Two mortar launchers and a machinegun-equipped SUV were destroyed .