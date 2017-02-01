Electricity cuts off in Quneitra due to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists attack on power facilities

Quneitra, SANA – Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist group on Monday attacked several towers for transmitting electricity in al-Khazrajia area in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, causing the electricity current to cut off in Quneitra southern Province.

A source at Quneitra Province told SANA that terrorists detonated explosives that they planted in three towers for transmitting power in al-Khazrajia area in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, causing the electricity current to cut off in Quneitra.

R.Milhem / Ghossoun