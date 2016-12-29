Nine persons injured in a terrorist mortar attack in Damascus neighborhoods

Damascus, SANA – Nine persons were injured by two mortar shells fired by Jaish al-Islam terrorists on al-Mazraa and al-Tajheez neighborhoods in Damascus.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorists positioned in the Eastern Ghota in Damascus Countryside on Thursday morning fired a mortar shell on al-Mazraa neighborhood in Damascus that fell in the surroundings of the Russian Embassy injuring two people, adding that other seven people got injured in the shell landed in al-Tajheez neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Damascus was shelled by armed terrorist groups positioned in Eastern Ghota,