Army units deal severe blows to terrorists in many areas, scores of ISIS terrorists killed

Provinces, SANA–Army units continue to crack down on terrorist groups on many fronts, killing scores of ISIS terrorists and destroying their sites and weapons.

Deir Ezzor

Army units killed tens of ISIS terrorists in the course of operations in different areas in Deir Ezzor province over the past 24 hours.

SANA reporter said there were fierce clashes between the army units and terrorist groups that attacked military posts in the neighborhoods of al-Huweiqeh, al-Rushdiyeh, al-Muwazafin and al-Maqaber in Deir Ezzor city and in the surroundings of the military airport, al-Rawad hill, Um Abboud hill and the Panorama area in the countryside.

The reporter said the clashes resulting in successfully foiling the attacks, stressing that large numbers of ISIS terrorists were killedor injured and their weapons and equipment were destroyed.

Meanwhile, terrorists’ positions were also hit in al-Jubeiliyeh neighborhood in the city and in the vicinity of the airport and al-Jazeera in al-Bugheiliyeh village in the western countryside.

Many terrorists were reported to be dead, according to the reporter, who also noted that strong explosions were heard in al-Jubeiliyeh neighborhood.

Homs

Army units operating in the T4 area pushed forward in the direction of Toulul al-Soud and Shrifa village southwest of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

A military source told SANA that the operations carried out by army units in these areas resulted in killing 15 terrorists from ISIS and injuring scores of its members, in addition to destroying an armored vehicle.

Hama

An entire terrorist group was wiped out during an army’s operation against Jaish al-Fateh terrorist organization’s dens in Hama northern countryside.

An army unit targeted with artillery shells a terrorist group in Khirbet al-Nakous village, 80 km north of Hama city. The group’s members, numbered 9, were all killed and their weapons destroyed in the operation.

Aleppo

Army units eliminated more than 50 terrorists from ISIS in a series of concentrated operations in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

A military source told SANA that army units and the Air Force Academy garrison located 50 km to the east of Aleppo targeted with concentrated strikes convoys for ISIS in Mashrfet Abu Jabbar and Bijan villages in the surroundings of the Academy, which resulted in killing more than 50 terrorists and destroying one car bomb, two cars equipped with machi8neguns, and large amounts of weapons and munitions.

H. Said/Manal / Hazem Sabbagh