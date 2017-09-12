Update-Palestinians continue demonstrations against Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, four killed

Occupied Jerusalem, SANA- Two Palestinians were killed in airstrikes staged by Israeli warplanes on Gaza Strip at dawn on Saturday as the total number of the martyrs since yesterday rose to four.

Palestinian Wafa News Agency quoted the Palestinian Health Ministry as saying in a statement that two persons were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Israeli occupation to the south of Gaza city at dawn, while a school student was shot by the Israeli occupation to the east of Khan Yunis city in Gaza Strip.

The Agency indicated that the occupation opened live bullets and tear-gas bombs on hundreds of Palestinian students who took to the streets in the morning in protest against President Trump’s decision on occupied Jerusalem and recognizing it as the capital of the Israeli occupation entity.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on a number of Palestinian areas in Jabalia and Khan Younis and to the northwest of Gaza city in the besieged Strip.

In Bethlehem in the West Bank, a number of students were suffocated with tear-gas bombs fired by Israeli occupation forces while they were in a march in protest against Trump’s decision.

On Friday, two Palestinians were killed in airstrikes conducted by Israeli occupation warplanes on Gaza Strip while a number of Palestinians were injured and others were suffocated while they were demonstrating in a number of cities in the West Bank against Trump’s decision.

R. Jazaeri/ H. Zain/Mazen