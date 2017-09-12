Khatami demands closure of Israeli entity embassies worldwide

Tehran, SANA –Member of Iranian Assembly of Experts Sheikh, Ahmad Khatami, called for taking actual steps against Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital until this recognition is rescind.

Khatami, during Friday prayers’ sermon, said that Trump cancelled the talks and efforts that have continued for 70 years and proved that the only solution for Palestine is the uprising (intifada).

He called for continuing the protests and demonstrations against America and the Israeli occupation entity and not just condemning them until they reconsider this unjust step.

Khatami also maintained that Trump’s decision “was not only condemned by Islamic countries but also America’s allies,” pointing out that condemnation is not enough and the embassies of the Israeli occupation entity around the world must be closed.”

He said that the Iranian Armed Forces is serious in strengthening its missile capabilities and that their response would be fierce if Israeli entity committed any foolish action.

The senior cleric further said that others’ power aims at aggression while Iran’s power is for deterrence .

Maya Dayoub /Ghossoun