159 persons have their legal status settled in Hasaka

Hasaka, SANA- 159 persons from Hasaka city and its countryside had their legal status settled in the framework of the continued local reconciliations in all provinces.

SANA reporter said that “some 159 persons from Hasaka city and its countryside, who had earlier turned themselves in and handed over their arms to the authorities concerned, on Thursday had their legal status settled,”

According to reporter, those persons pledged not to take part in any act that may harm peace and security in the country.

Last Monday, 114 persons from al-Qamishli city had their legal status settled, pledging not to take part in any act that may harm peace and security of the country.

