Terrorists kidnap 10 school managers in Daraa countryside

Daraa, SANA- Terrorists of the so-called Jaish Khalid Ibn Al-Walid, affiliated to Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization, on Wednesday attacked a number of schools in Daraa western countryside and kidnapped 10 schools managers along with their assistants and took them to the town of Ma’araba, according to civil sources.

The sources added that the fate of the kidnapped persons is still unknown, clarifying that the main reasons behind the kidnapping them is their participation in cultural lectures, asserting that terrorists set fire to the schools and teachers files in a number of schools in the western countryside.

H. Zain/ R. Jazaeri