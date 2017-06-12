Two civilians injured in a shelling attack in Damascus

6 December، 2017

Damascus, SANA- Two civilians were injured on Wednesday in a terrorist mortar attack on al-Abasyeen Hospital in Damascus in a new violation of the de-escalation zones agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorist groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired a mortar shell which landed on the surroundings of al-Abasyeen Hospital, injuring two civilians and causing material damage to the public and private properties and a number of trade markets.

In response to the terrorist attacks, SANA reporter said that the army units carried out intensive strikes against the areas from where the shells were fired in the depth of Eastern Ghouta, destroying a number of mortar launching pads and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.

H. Zain/ R. Jazaeri

