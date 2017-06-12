Syria, China discuss enhancing economic relations, trade exchange

Damascus, SANA- Participants in the “Syrian –Chinese forum on developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries”, held at Damascus-based Sheraton Hotel, on Wednesday discussed prospects of strengthening economic relations and trade exchange between Syria and China.

Speaking at the Forum, organized by Chinese Embassy, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad said that the forum reflects the real desire of the two friendly countries to push the bilateral relations forward in various political, economic, social and cultural fields.

Mikdad expressed Syria’s appreciation of the Chinese people and leadership for their continued support to Syria throughout the most difficult circumstances, affirming the deep-rooted relations binding the peoples of the two countries over many years.

For his part, China’s Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin affirmed his country’s continued support to Syria to reach a political solution to the crisis in the country, referring to China’s readiness to participate actively in the reconstruction stage.

Qianjin called upon Syria to participate in the Chinese International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai City in 2018, in a way that would contribute to expanding prospects of cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries.

Shaza/ R. Jazaeri