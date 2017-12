Hasaka, SANA- Some 114 persons have had their legal status settled in Qamishli city on Monday after they turned themselves in to authorities and pledged to not carry out any act that might harm the homeland or affect its security.

The Syrian government is keen to strengthen local reconciliations in all areas in parallel with the ongoing military operations of the Syrian Arab Army to eradicate the Takfiri terrorism and restore security and stability to the entire Syrian territory.

Manar