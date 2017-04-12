Update-Three civilians killed, others injured due to shelling attack by armed groups in Damascus

Damascus, SANA-Two civilians were killed and seven were injured on Monday due to shelling attack on al-Abassyin area in Damascus City, in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired a number of shells on al-Abassyin residential neighborhood in the capital city of Damascus, claiming the lives of two citizens, injuring seven others and causing material damage to public and private properties.

Later, the source said that a civilian was killed and eight others were injured in addition to causing material damage when two other shells landed in the same neighborhood.

In response to the attacks, SANA reporter said that units of the Syrian Arab Army struck the areas from where those shells are launched in Eastern Ghouta, destroying a number of launching pads and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups’ ranks.

Manar