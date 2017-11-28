Aleppo: 59 people’s legal statuses were settled in local reconciliation

Aleppo, SANA – In the framework of local reconciliations, 59 persons’ legal statuses were settled in western, eastern, and northern Aleppo countryside.

Imad Eddin Ghadban, a member of the reconciliation committee, maintained that the chance is still available for those wishing to settle their legal statuses and return to their normal lives, calling all the people who settled their legal statuses to be active and productive citizens and contribute to defending, protecting, and rebuilding the country.

Maya Dayoub / Hazem Sabbagh