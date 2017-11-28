Authorities thwart multiple Daesh suicide bombing attempts in the vicinity of al-Sukhnah

Homs, SANA – Authorities foiled a terrorist attack launched by Daesh (ISIS) on a military posts in al-Sukhnah in the eastern part of Homs countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Homs said that authorities in Palmyra were able to destroy a car bomb loaded with a large amount of explosive materials deployed by Daesh before reaching one of the military points in the vicinity of al-Sukhnah city in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

He added that authorities killed 8 ISIS suicide bombers wearing explosive belts and dismantled a Toyota Hilux 2012 car bomb rigged with highly-explosive materials.

In a relevant context, authorities intercepted 6 Daesh terrorists, two of them suicide bombers, while attempting to sneak through one of the military checkpoints near al-Sukhnah.

Emma / Hazem Sabbagh