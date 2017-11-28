Army establishes control over eastern chain of Bardaia hill in Damascus Countryside and al-Quriyeh town in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA_ A military source said that army units, in cooperation with the allied forces, on Tuesday regained control over al-Quriyeh town on al-Mayadeen-al-Boukamal direction in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The source added that the army units carried out intensive operation against Daesh (ISIS) terrorists, leaving a number of them dead and destroying their equipment.

According to the source, the army units continue chasing the terrorists’ remnants while the engineering units are dismantling the mines and explosives planted by terrorists in the town’s streets and squares.

Damascus Countryside

Army and Armed Forces units carried out a military operation against gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the surroundings of Bardaia strategic hill in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Damascus countryside said that the army units launched the operations in cooperation with the popular defense groups, establishing control over the eastern chain of the strategic hill of Bardaia to the southwest of Kafar Hor village after killing many al-Nusra terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammo.

The reporter added that an army unit is continuing special operations against the remaining al-Nusra terrorists to establish full control over Bardaia hill which surrounds Beit Jin farm, the largest gathering for the al-Nusra in the Western Ghouta area.

The reporter said that al-Nusra terrorists targeted with artillery shells Tel al-Shaar in the eastern countryside of Quneitra in an attempt to reduce the pressure on the terrorists of Beit Jin farm.

English Bulletin