Army foils attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in different areas, inflicts heavy losses upon them

Quneitra, SANA- An army unit on Saturday foiled an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on military posts in the surroundings of Hadar village in Quneitra northern countryside.

SANA reporter in Quneitra said that an army unit, in cooperation with popular defense groups, engaged in clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra-affiliated terrorist groups in Hadar village after they infiltrated from the forests of Jibat al-Khashab to attack military posts in the surroundings of al-Dalafa and Qirs al-Nafil to the southwest of the village.

The reporter added that the attack was foiled after killing and injuring scores of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, in addition to destroying their arms and ammunition.

Hama

An army unit thwarted an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on al-Sathyiat village in Hama eastern countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that an army unit, in cooperation with the popular defense groups, carried out intensive bombardments against gatherings and positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists who attacked al-Sathyiat village in Salamiyeh western countryside.

The reporter added that scores of terrorists were killed in the bombardments, in addition to destroying their arms and ammunition.