Syria welcomes final statement of Sochi summit

Damascus, SANA-Syria welcomed the final Statement of the tripartite summit held on Wednesday in the Russian city of Sochi.

“In light of the Syrian Arab Republic’s commitment to support any political step that respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and contributes to sparing the blood of the Syrian people, the Syrian government welcomes the final statement of the tripartite summit held today in Sochi,” an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said.

The source added that the summit comes as a completion of the Russian-Syrian summit held on Monday and its outcomes regarding the agreement to continue the fight against terrorism, the basic principles to organize the political track for the crisis in Syria, hold a Syrian-Syrian national dialogue conference and form a committee to discuss the current constitution and later run parliamentary elections.

Manar/Mazen