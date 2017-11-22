Army units establish control over new areas in Aleppo and Damascus countryside

Aleppo,Damascus Countryside, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units on Tuesday established control over new areas southwest of Khanasir town in Aleppo province on Tuesday.

SANA’s reporter said that during the past hours, army units and allied forces expanded their military operations in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo and stormed hideouts of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists from several positions in Jeb Awad village and Talet al-Sheikh Mohammed southwest of Khanasir town, establishing control over these areas, killing and injuring scores of the terrorists, and destroying their hideouts.

The fleeing terrorists dragged away the bodies of their dead members in an attempt to cover up the heavy losses inflicted upon them, the reporter added.

Damascus Countryside

Army units regained control over new areas in southwestern Damascus Countryside, neighboring to Quneitra countryside.

SANA reporter in Quneitra said that the army units clashed with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and regained control over Tal Half Shour in the surroundings of Beit Saber and BeitTima villages, and Tal al-Maqla’a to the west of kafer Hour village in the southwestern side of Damascus Countryside.

The army operation ended with the killing or injuring scores of the terrorists and destroying their hideouts, the remaining terrorists have fled away, the reporter added

Shaza /Mazen/ Hazem Sabbagh