New terrorist rocket attacks kill a person, injure at least 29 in Damascus and its countryside

Damascus, SANA –One person was killed and 28 at least were injured on Saturday as rocket shells fired by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta hit several residential areas in Damascus and its countryside in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Police Command said that a person was killed and 20 others were injured due to terrorist attack with rocket shells on the surrounding of al-Mujtahed Hospital in Damascus.

Rocket shells, according to the source, fired by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta also hit the entrance of al-Dwail’a residential neighborhood and the schools’ complex in the neighborhood in Damascus city, causing material damage to schools, but no casualties.

In Damascus countryside, four rocket shells landed in Harasta residential suburb, and 5 others in al-Sayyida Zaynab area, injuring 9 civilians and causing massive material damage to the locals’ houses and properties, the source said.

On Friday, four civilians, including a child, were killed, others were injured as rocket shells fired by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta hit Souq al-Hal (grocery market) in al-Zablatani area and al-Dwail’a neighborhood in Damascus city .

Ghossoun/