Army retakes strategic hills in Damascus Countryside, establishes control over villages in Hama countryside

Provinces, SANA – Army units on Saturday regained control over a number of strategic hills in Heineh plain area, Kafar Hoor, Beit Tima in southwestern countryside of Damascus, neighboring to Quneitra countryside.

Fierce clashed were erupted between the army units and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists during the past hours in Heineh plain area, Kafar Hoor, Beit Tima villages, SANA reporter in Quneitra said.

The army established control over a number of strategic hills and cut the supply routes and movements of the terrorists from these villages towards Beit Jinn farm, the reporter added.

The army units carried out on Saturday afternoon heavy strikes against position of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the surrounding of Talet Berdaia southwest of kafar Hoor village, killing or injuring at least 11 terrorists.

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, carried out a military operation during the past 24 hours, storming into hideouts of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the villages of Qasser Ali and Arafa to the northeast of Hama city.

SANA reporter said that the army units established control over the two villages and killed many of the terrorists, adding that the engineering units defused explosives and mines planted by the terrorists in the houses and farms of locals in order to hinder the advance of the army.