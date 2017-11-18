Daesh command sites and gatherings destroyed by Russian raids near al-Boukamal

Moscow, SANA- Russian strategic bombers destroyed on Friday command sites, gatherings, and armored vehicles for Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization in the vicinity of al-Boukamal city in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that on November 17th 2017, six Tupolev-22M3 long-range bombers left an airbase in Russia, crossed Iranian and Iraqi airspace, and carried out a massive airstrike against facilities of the terrorist organization Daesh near Abu Kamal, in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province, and the targets included strongholds, manpower, and armored vehicles.

Monitoring equipment confirmed that all of the designated targets were hit, the Ministry added.

The Ministry also said that the bombers were escorted by Sukhoi-30SM fighters from the Hmeimim airbase, confirming that after completing their mission, all Russian warplanes returned to base safely.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh