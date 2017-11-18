New terrorist rocket attacks kills 4 in Damascus

Damascus, SANA – Four civilians, including a child, were killed on Friday as rocket shells fired by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta hit Souq al-Hal (grocery market) in al-Zablatani area and al-Dwail’a neighborhood in Damascus city in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

According to a source at Damascus Police Command, a child was killed and three other people were injured in the attack on al-Dwail’a neighborhood in Damascus city while material damage was caused to the shops and houses in al-Hamediya area due to shells fell there.

Earlier, the source said that three civilians were killed and seven others were injured, some critically, as a rocket shell fired by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta hit Souq al-Hal (grocery market) in al-Zablatani area in Damascus city.

H. Said