Fresh terrorist attacks kill two, injure 14

Damascus/Homs, SANA – One person was killed and others injured in fresh terrorist attacks on Damascus city, in a new breach of de-escalation agreement zone in the Eastern Ghota.

Two mortar shells landed in al-Sabaa Bahraat and al-Abassiyeen areas in Damascus city, leaving one person dead, according to a source at Damascus Police Command.

The source also confirmed that thirteen other people were injured in the shelling attack, which was launched by armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta.

In the same context, armed groups fired mortar shells on Raf’in village in the northern countryside of Homs, in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA reporter said the attack, launched by armed groups positioned in Sneisil village, left one woman dead, in addition

to injuring another person and causing material damage to locals’ properties.

Shaza/H. Said