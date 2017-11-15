Army regains control over new areas in Hama countryside

15 November، 2017

Hama, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, reestablished control over Qaser Shawei town in al-Hamra area northeast of Hama city after eliminating Jabhat al-Nusra positions in the town.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said on Wednesday that the army engineering units started dismantling the landmines and explosive devices that terrorists had planted before they were killed or fled towards the neighboring villages and areas, adding that the army is currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh

 

