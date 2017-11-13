Army regains control over new areas in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, on Monday regained control over Abu al-Gher village in the northeastern countryside of Hama province.

SANA reporter said that the army units and backup forces, during the past hours, carried out a military operation against hotbeds of Jabhat al-Nusra and Takfiri groups affiliated to it in the village of Abu al-Gher, 90km northeast of Hama city.

The reporter added that the army regained control over the village, killing a number of terrorists, while the rest of them fled away leaving the bodies of their dead terrorists and their weapons, ammunitions and equipment behind.

Army units continued pursuing the terrorists who fled away in the surrounding of the village, while experts started combing the village and dismantling mines, explosive devices left by terrorists.

Army units achieved new advance in al-Rahajan area in Eastern countryside of Hama, killing scores of terrorists among them terrorists Abu Noufal al-khaledi, Makhlath al-Hammad and Omar Jamal al-Jumaa.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun