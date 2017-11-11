Algerian PM: Regional states spent billions of dollars for destruction of Syria, Libya and Yemen

11 November، 2017

Algeria, SANA- Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia stressed that some regional states spent USD 130 billion for the destruction of Syria, Libya and Yemen.

Algerian media quoted Ouyahia as saying on Saturday that the situation in Algeria would has been worst, if “we had not overcome the problems caused by the so-called Arab Spring.”

Algeria has already expressed rejection of any foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries or any solutions imposed from outside the region, reiterating support to Syria in the fight against terrorism.

