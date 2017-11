Damascus, SANA- Two citizens were killed and many others were injured in armed groups’ shells attack in Damascus in a new violation of the de-escalation zones agreement in eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Police Command said Saturday that two citizens were killed and many others were injured after armed groups fired three mortar shells on al-Abbasiyyen residential area in Damascus, causing material damage to the public and private properties.

H.Zain/ Mazen