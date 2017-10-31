Syrian-Omani oil services company to be established

Masqat, SANA – Syrian and Omani technical teams will start to establish a joint services company in Syria to provide oil services to the companies operating in the gas and oil fields, and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged oil facilities.

The agreement came during a meeting between Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem and Omani Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Rumhy.

In a press conference following the meeting, Ghanem said that the company will be the nucleus of further work towards establishing other investment projects.

In turn, Al-Rumhy affirmed his country’s readiness to contribute to the oil investment activity in Syria and provide all forms of support in the field of oil exploration and refining.

He highlighted the importance of implementing the MoU agreed between the two sides, which will outline the road map and set the priorities to focus on and the timetable for implementation.

M.al-Frieh/H. Said