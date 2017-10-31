Army retakes 8 new areas in Deir Ezzor and Hama

Deir Ezzor/Hama, SANA – Units of the Syrian Arab Army have re-established control over the neighborhoods of al-Kanamat, al-Matar al-Qadim and al-Rasafa in Deir Ezzor city, a military source announced on Tuesday.

The source said while the army units continue their operations to retake the rest of neighborhoods in the city of Deir Ezzor, the engineering units have embarked on sweeping operations to demine the newly liberated neighborhoods.

In the same context, the army units operating in the northeastern countryside of Hama have regained a number of villages in the course of operations conducted in cooperation with the allied forces.

SANA reporter in Hama said the army re-established control over the villages of Rasm al-Ahmar, Rasm al-Sawi, Rasm al-Sawan, Msheirfet Adwan and Msheirfet Muweilih to the north and northwest of al-Sheikh Hilal town.

According to the reporter, many Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed or injured as a result of the operations, while their weapons and ammunition were destroyed.