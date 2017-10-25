Army regains al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor, hits convoy of vehicls in Hama

Provinces, SANA- Army units re-established control over al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists there.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units combed the neighborhood fully and set up new military points inside it in preparation for launching new operations to root out ISIS terrorists from other neighborhoods.

The reporter added that army units carried out accurate operations on ISIS movements in the neighborhood of al-Hamidiya, al-Jubaila, al-Rushdiya, al-Sheikh Yassin, Kanamat and Khasarat, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS.

In the eastern countryside of the province, army units, backed by Air Force and Artillery achieved new progress in their operations against ISIS dens in Huweijit Saqar village, after killing a number of terrorists and destroying their fortifications.

Meanwhile in Hama province, the Syrian Air Force targeted a convoy of heavy vehicles for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the eastern countryside.

The convoy was moving in al-Buweider village to the north of al-Saan area in the eastern countryside of Hama when the Syrian warplanes hot it, SANA reporter in Hama said.

He added that the air strikes resulted in destroying eight trailer trucks loaded with tanks and heavy weapons, in addition to eliminating many of the terrorists.