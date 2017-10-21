Woman killed, three other citizens injured due to terrorist mortar attacks in Damascus and its countryside

Damascus, SANA – In a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta, three citizens were injured on Friday when armed groups fired mortar shells on al-Qassaa, al-Tabaleh, and Jaramana areas in Damascus and its countryside.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that armed groups, positioned in Eastern Ghouta, targeted with 5 mortar shells the areas of al-Qassaa and al-Tabaleh, injuring three persons, including a child.

The attack also caused material damage.

Later, the source said that a woman was killed by a mortar round fired by armed groups on al-Janaen area in Jaramana in Damascus Countryside.

Manar / Ghossoun / Hazem Sabbagh