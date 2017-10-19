Information Minister: Syrian media triumphed over misleading campaigns

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman said that the Syrian media has triumphed over the misleading and distortion campaigns against it since the beginning of the crisis in Syria and was able to consolidate the confidence of the Syrian citizens through being credible and realistic.

During a meeting with a number of the al-Baath Arab Socialist Party figures in al-Tal city in Damascus Countryside Wednesday, Tourjman pointed out to the role of media in shaping and changing public opinion, indicating that Syria since the beginning of the crisis has been facing an aggression which aimed at distorting the cultural and humanitarian heritage of the country.

The Syrian media was able to develop and keep pace with all the changes on the ground either the military or social or economic ones, the Minister went on to say, asserting that the Syrian media relied on the Syrian citizens’ awareness and on being credible and objective.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun