Syria welcomes restoring Iraqi government’s authority over Kirkuk

Damascus, SANA – Syria welcomed the efforts made by the brotherly government of Iraq to restore central authority over Kirkuk province and the rest of areas.

Syria also welcomes the important role played by the Iraqi army, the Popular Mobilization Forces and the other Iraqi parties that have made this achievement possible, an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in a statement.

The source expressed Syria’s hope that the “separatists” and their supporters will back down on their plans of tearing Iraq apart and preserve the unity of Iraq’s territory and people.

“The referendum that was conducted by the separatists in northern Iraq serves the implementation of the Israeli agenda in the region, and it would aim at diverting attention away from the efforts exerted by the governments of Syria and Iraq against ISIS terrorist organization, especially ending this organization’s presence in eastern Syria and western Iraq in Deir Ezzor and al-Anbar, [respectively],” the Ministry’s source said.

The source concluded its statement by reiterating Syria’s supportive stance towards Iraq’s efforts to combat terrorism, establish state sovereignty throughout the Iraqi territory and enhance cooperation between Syria and Iraq in their joint war against terrorism.

