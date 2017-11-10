Moscow: The US tries to sabotage de-escalation zone in southern Syria

Moscow, SANA – Russian Defense Ministry asked for a clarification from Washington about the latter’s attempts to turn the areas of the US forces’ presence in al-Tanf into springboards for ISIS terrorists to launch attacks on a number of sites in Syria’s al-Badia.

The Ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian side had already drawn the American attention to the fact that turning al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Jordanian border into a black hole to launch their attacks is illegal.

The question how about 300 ISIS militants using pick-up trucks who tried to block the strategically important Damascus-Deir Ezzor highway, through which supplies for Syrian troops are brought and humanitarian aid for the population is delivered, penetrated into the US-controlled area in al-Tanf remains unanswered,” the general said.

“We offer the American side to clarify another instance of turning a blind eye to the activities of militants operating under their very noses. It is purely for military ethics reasons that we do not publish the latest photos of the US base in al-Tanf with an abundance of pick-up trucks with heavy machine guns

and recoiless guns that are not typical of the US army,” he noted.

Konashenkov went on saying that 600 militants stationed at the Rukban refugee camp in the US-controlled At Tanf area have departed westward in an orderly manner in off-road vehicles” from

October 2 to 3.

“Considering such serious manpower reinforcements with US benevolence and the creation of the stock of medicines with food supplies, one should not be an expert to forecast an attempt to disrupt the peace agreement now in the southern de-escalation zone as well. We are warning that all the responsibility for the peace process sabotage will be borne by the US side,” Konashenkov

said.

Shaza/H. Said