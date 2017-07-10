Syrian army restores control over new areas in Deir Ezzor countryside

Deir Ezzor, SANA – The Syrian army, in cooperation with its allies, took control over new areas in al-Mayadeen city and Hatla village in Deir Ezzor province.

SANA reporter stated that fierce clashes erupted between army units and ISIS terrorists in al-Mayadeen city in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor that ended up with the army taking control over al-Rahbeh archeological citadel,the Artillery battalion, al-Shibli Farms and the grain silos south west Deir Ezzor city.

The clashes resulted in killing many terrorists, including tens of suicide bombers, and destroying 3 booby-trapped vehicles.

The reporter added that the army units continue its progress towards other neighborhoods in al-Mayadeen city, dismantling explosive devices and landmines planted by ISIS terrorists.

He noted to the continued military operation of the Syrian forces on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, adding that the army recaptured new posts in Hatla village and water plant, inflicting heavy losses on ISIS terrorist organization.

ISIS gatherings and fortified positions were destroyed as the army headed forward towards al-Siyasiyeh Bridge area, meanwhile 7 terrorists were killed in an airstrike which targeted their car.

The air and artillery forces, according to the reporter, carried out intensive raids on ISIS strongholds in al-Jneiniyeh and al-Husseiniyeh villages and other areas in Deir Ezzor, killing large numbers of ISIS terrorists and destroying their vehicles.

R.Raslan/Ghossoun