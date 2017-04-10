One woman killed, four injured in terrorist attack with shells in Deir Ezzor

4 October، 2017

Deir Ezzor, SANA – A woman was killed and all of her family members were injured when ISIS terrorist organization targeted with rocket shells al-Villat neighborhood in Deir Ezzor.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that ISIS terrorists on Wednesday fired several rocket shells on al-Villat residential neighborhood in Deir Ezzor, one of which hit a house, killing one woman and injuring her husband and her three children, in addition to causing material damage to public and private properties.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh

