Russian Defense Ministry: More than 300 ISIS terrorists killed in Deir Ezzor

Moscow, SANA – Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday stressed that more than 300 ISIS terrorists were killed in Russian airstrikes on their positions in Deir Ezzor.

Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said that over the past two days, the Russian warplanes targeted ISIS positions on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in the countryside of Deir Ezzor killing 304 terrorists and injuring 170 others.

“At least 7 field commanders of various levels have been killed, including Abu Islam Al-Kazaki, a native of Kazakhstan who coordinated the actions of ISIS assault units in the Euphrates valley, in addition to about 40 militants from the North Caucasus, as well as a terrorist sniper group,” Konashenkov added.

The Russian military officer noted that “a terrorist training center, 3 command posts, 9 key localities, 8 tanks, 3 artillery units, 17 SUVs equipped with large-caliber weapons, and 4 ammunition depots have been destroyed.”

He concluded that the effective Russian airstrikes have enabled the Syrian army to continue its military operations to liberate the territory along the Euphrates River from ISIS militants.

R.Raslan/Ghossoun