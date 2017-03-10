A woman killed, four injured in ISIS terrorists’ bombs on Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – A woman was killed in a terrorist attack by ISIS with bombs on al-Qusour neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter said that an ISIS radio-controlled plane targeted with several bombs al-Qusour neighborhood on Monday, claiming the life of a woman and injuring four other civilians.

The terrorist attack also caused material damage to three houses, according to the source.

A medical source in Deir Ezzor Health Directorate said that hospitals of the city received four injured people, two of whom are in a critical condition, adding that the required medical care is provided to them efficiently.

The source clarified that the hospitals are in complete readiness 24 hours to provide services to the citizens, particularly after boosting the medical equipment and receiving amounts of medicines after the Syrian Arab Army has broken the siege imposed by ISIS terrorist last month.

R.Milhem/Ghossoun