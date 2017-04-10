45 civilians killed in airstrikes by US-led “international coalition” in Raqqa

Raqqa, SANA- Warplanes of the US-led “international coalition” committed a new massacre in the neighborhood of al-Twasu’ayia in Raqqa city on Monday, killing 45 civilians.

Civil sources told SANA that warplanes of the “coalition” carried out airstrikes targeting two residential buildings in al-Twasu’ayia neighborhood in Raqqa city.

More than 45 civilians were killed and scores were injured in the airstrikes, in addition to causing huge material damage to the locals’ properties and houses, according to the sources.

On Sunday, the “coalition” committed a massacre in Boqrus Fokani village and al-Bukmal city in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, killing 12 civilians, mostly children and women.

R. Jazaeri/ Ghossoun