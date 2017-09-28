Army advances in eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA – Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the allied forces, achieved a new advance during their continued operations to defeat ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city and its eastern countryside.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units launched accurate operations on fortifications and gatherings of ISIS terrorist organization on the northeastern axis, during which army units established control of several points towards the village of Hatla Fouqani, inflicting heavy losses upon many of the terrorists before others fled the area.

On the river island on the outskirts of the city of Deir Ezzor, the army units engaged in violent clashes with the remaining terrorists in Huweijet Saqr, killing or injuring many of them and destroying their fortifications and vehicles, according to the reporter.

The reporter said that the army’s air force and artillery destroyed gatherings, fortified sites and vehicles for ISIS in Huweijet Saqr, al-Rushdiyeh and Knamat.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between two terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS in the city of al-Bukamal in the eastern countryside of the province, in which at least 4 terrorists were killed.

Local sources said that ISIS terrorists have executed two persons in al-Kasra and Sbeikhan towns in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Homs

Army units regained control over the villages of al-Shiha and Rasm al-Akidat in the eastern countryside of Homs.