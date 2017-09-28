Three people injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo

Aleppo, SANA- Three people were injured on Thursday in a terrorist attack with rocket shells fired by terrorists on residential neighborhoods in Aleppo.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA that terrorist groups, positioned in the western outskirts of Aleppo city, fired rocket shells on the residential neighborhoods of al-Moukambo and al-Shahba, injuring three people, including two children, in addition to causing material damage to the private properties and infrastructure.

