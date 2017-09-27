Army destroys two vehicles of ISIS and kills many terrorists

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units killed and injured many ISIS terrorists during fierce clashes in Hweijet al-Saker area southeast of Deir Ezzor city and destroyed two vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor pointed out that the artillery bombardments and airstrikes by the army targeted the dens and positions of ISIS in Hweijet al-Saker area, al-Husseinia village to the northeast of the city at the vicinity of Hweijet Qate’a and the neighborhoods of al-Hweiqa ,al-Arddi, Khassarat and Kanamat, where heavy losses were inflicted upon the terrorists.

In another context, ISIS terrorists kidnapped five families and burned their cars and identification documents near al-Kasra town in the northwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor when they attempted to escape the areas where the terrorist organization is operating.