Army reestablishes full control over new areas in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army Units, in cooperation with the backup forces, established full control over the villages of Ma’adan Atiq in the countryside of Deir Ezzor province after carrying out typical operations against the ISIS terrorists in the western countryside of the province, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter said Saturday that the army operations left a number of ISIS terrorists dead or injured and their equipment were fully destroyed.

He added that the army units advanced more towards Ma’adan city in the eastern countryside of Raqqa province.

On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the reporter said that the army units, in cooperation with the allies reestablished full control over the village of Mazloum and some strategic sites in the town of Khasham after carrying on severe clashes with the ISIS terrorists, killing and injuring a number of them.

The army units also pursued the ISIS terrorists in Howeijet Sakker area, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

The reporter said that the army air forces destroyed ISIS fortifications and supply routes in the village of Khasham and Howeijet Sakker area and the neighborhoods of al-Howeiqa, al-Jbaileh, al-Aridi and Kanamat, while another army unit destroyed two ISIS cars on Islah-Mohassan road in the eastern countryside of the province.

