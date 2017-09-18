Army seizes large amounts of weapons in Salamiyeh eastern countryside

Hama, SANA- Army units seized huge amounts of machineguns, ammunition and rockets from the remnants of ISIS terrorists in the town of Abu Hanaya in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in Hama province.

SANA reporter said Monday that the army units, while combing Abu Hanaya town in Oqairbat district, found a workshop for the maintenance of weapons and arms, an ammunition depot and a garage including destroyed tanks belong to ISIS terrorists.

The reporter said that the depot includes hundreds of boxes containing explosives of various machineguns, ammunition bars and dozens of rocket thermal launchers.